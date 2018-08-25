Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, August 25, 2018

Harvey Cedars (Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol)

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 76° - 80°
Winds From the Southeast
5 - 13 mph (Gust 15 mph)
5 - 11 knots (Gust 13 knots)
Waves 1 - 2 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 74° - 79°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
Sunrise/Sunset 6:24am - 7:44pm
UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sat 7:57a		 Low
Sat 2:02p		 High
Sat 8:10p		 Low
Sun 2:34a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 7:31a		 Low
Sat 1:26p		 High
Sat 7:44p		 Low
Sun 1:58a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 7:45a		 Low
Sat 1:38p		 High
Sat 7:58p		 Low
Sun 2:10a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 7:27a		 Low
Sat 1:30p		 High
Sat 7:40p		 Low
Sun 2:02a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sat 6:00a		 High
Sat 11:37a		 Low
Sat 6:07p		 High
Sat 11:50p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sat 7:46a		 Low
Sat 1:54p		 High
Sat 7:59p		 Low
Sun 2:32a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Sat 5:34a		 High
Sat 10:44a		 Low
Sat 5:41p		 High
Sat 10:57p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Sat 8:30a		 Low
Sat 2:20p		 High
Sat 8:43p		 Low
Sun 3:05a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 7:36a		 Low
Sat 1:31p		 High
Sat 7:51p		 Low
Sun 2:11a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sat 7:57a		 Low
Sat 1:52p		 High
Sat 8:22p		 Low
Sun 2:36a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 7:41a		 Low
Sat 1:37p		 High
Sat 7:58p		 Low
Sun 2:18a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Sat 8:38a		 Low
Sat 2:32p		 High
Sat 8:55p		 Low
Sun 3:09a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SE winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW around 5 kt late in the morning, then becoming S early in the afternoon, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

