Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, August 25, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 76° - 80° Winds From the Southeast

5 - 13 mph (Gust 15 mph)

5 - 11 knots (Gust 13 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 74° - 79°

(Normal 73° - 79°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:24am - 7:44pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 7:57a Low

Sat 2:02p High

Sat 8:10p Low

Sun 2:34a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:31a Low

Sat 1:26p High

Sat 7:44p Low

Sun 1:58a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:45a Low

Sat 1:38p High

Sat 7:58p Low

Sun 2:10a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:27a Low

Sat 1:30p High

Sat 7:40p Low

Sun 2:02a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 6:00a High

Sat 11:37a Low

Sat 6:07p High

Sat 11:50p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 7:46a Low

Sat 1:54p High

Sat 7:59p Low

Sun 2:32a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 5:34a High

Sat 10:44a Low

Sat 5:41p High

Sat 10:57p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 8:30a Low

Sat 2:20p High

Sat 8:43p Low

Sun 3:05a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:36a Low

Sat 1:31p High

Sat 7:51p Low

Sun 2:11a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 7:57a Low

Sat 1:52p High

Sat 8:22p Low

Sun 2:36a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:41a Low

Sat 1:37p High

Sat 7:58p Low

Sun 2:18a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 8:38a Low

Sat 2:32p High

Sat 8:55p Low

Sun 3:09a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY : SE winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TONIGHT : SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN : W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW around 5 kt late in the morning, then becoming S early in the afternoon, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SUN NIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

MON : W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON NIGHT : SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE : SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED : SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).