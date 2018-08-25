Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, August 25, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning
|Air Temperature
|76° - 80°
|Winds
|From the Southeast
5 - 13 mph (Gust 15 mph)
5 - 11 knots (Gust 13 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|74° - 79°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:24am - 7:44pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 7:57a
|Low
Sat 2:02p
|High
Sat 8:10p
|Low
Sun 2:34a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:31a
|Low
Sat 1:26p
|High
Sat 7:44p
|Low
Sun 1:58a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:45a
|Low
Sat 1:38p
|High
Sat 7:58p
|Low
Sun 2:10a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:27a
|Low
Sat 1:30p
|High
Sat 7:40p
|Low
Sun 2:02a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 6:00a
|High
Sat 11:37a
|Low
Sat 6:07p
|High
Sat 11:50p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 7:46a
|Low
Sat 1:54p
|High
Sat 7:59p
|Low
Sun 2:32a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 5:34a
|High
Sat 10:44a
|Low
Sat 5:41p
|High
Sat 10:57p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sat 8:30a
|Low
Sat 2:20p
|High
Sat 8:43p
|Low
Sun 3:05a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:36a
|Low
Sat 1:31p
|High
Sat 7:51p
|Low
Sun 2:11a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 7:57a
|Low
Sat 1:52p
|High
Sat 8:22p
|Low
Sun 2:36a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:41a
|Low
Sat 1:37p
|High
Sat 7:58p
|Low
Sun 2:18a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sat 8:38a
|Low
Sat 2:32p
|High
Sat 8:55p
|Low
Sun 3:09a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SE winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SUN: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW around 5 kt late in the morning, then becoming S early in the afternoon, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).