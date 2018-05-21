Jersey Shore Report for Monday, May 21, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning
|Air Temperature
|66° - 77°
|Winds
|From the South
6 - 12 mph (Gust 16 mph)
5 - 10 knots (Gust 14 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|56° - 66°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:43am - 8:15pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Mon 7:53a
|High
Mon 1:59p
|Low
Mon 8:06p
|High
Tue 2:12a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 7:17a
|High
Mon 1:33p
|Low
Mon 7:30p
|High
Tue 1:46a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 7:29a
|High
Mon 1:47p
|Low
Mon 7:42p
|High
Tue 2:00a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 7:21a
|High
Mon 1:29p
|Low
Mon 7:34p
|High
Tue 1:42a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 11:58a
|High
Mon 5:39p
|Low
Tue 12:11a
|High
Tue 5:52a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 7:57a
|High
Mon 1:50p
|Low
Mon 8:02p
|High
Tue 2:02a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 11:32a
|High
Mon 4:46p
|Low
Mon 11:45p
|High
Tue 4:59a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Mon 8:21a
|High
Mon 2:32p
|Low
Mon 8:26p
|High
Tue 2:50a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 7:26a
|High
Mon 1:38p
|Low
Mon 7:33p
|High
Tue 1:52a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Mon 7:50a
|High
Mon 2:04p
|Low
Mon 7:56p
|High
Tue 2:25a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 7:32a
|High
Mon 1:41p
|Low
Mon 7:39p
|High
Tue 2:01a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Mon 8:23a
|High
Mon 2:37p
|Low
Mon 8:34p
|High
Tue 2:57a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late this morning and early afternoon, then becoming SE late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TUE: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft until late afternoon, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms until early morning.
WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
