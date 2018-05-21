Jersey Shore Report for Monday, May 21, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 66° - 77° Winds From the South

6 - 12 mph (Gust 16 mph)

5 - 10 knots (Gust 14 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 56° - 66°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:43am - 8:15pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 7:53a High

Mon 1:59p Low

Mon 8:06p High

Tue 2:12a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 7:17a High

Mon 1:33p Low

Mon 7:30p High

Tue 1:46a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 7:29a High

Mon 1:47p Low

Mon 7:42p High

Tue 2:00a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 7:21a High

Mon 1:29p Low

Mon 7:34p High

Tue 1:42a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 11:58a High

Mon 5:39p Low

Tue 12:11a High

Tue 5:52a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 7:57a High

Mon 1:50p Low

Mon 8:02p High

Tue 2:02a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 11:32a High

Mon 4:46p Low

Mon 11:45p High

Tue 4:59a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Mon 8:21a High

Mon 2:32p Low

Mon 8:26p High

Tue 2:50a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 7:26a High

Mon 1:38p Low

Mon 7:33p High

Tue 1:52a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 7:50a High

Mon 2:04p Low

Mon 7:56p High

Tue 2:25a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 7:32a High

Mon 1:41p Low

Mon 7:39p High

Tue 2:01a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Mon 8:23a High

Mon 2:37p Low

Mon 8:34p High

Tue 2:57a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late this morning and early afternoon, then becoming SE late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft until late afternoon, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms until early morning.

WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

