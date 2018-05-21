Jersey Shore Report for Monday, May 21, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 66° - 77°
Winds From the South
6 - 12 mph (Gust 16 mph)
5 - 10 knots (Gust 14 knots)
Waves 1 - 3 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 56° - 66°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:43am - 8:15pm
UV Index 9 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Mon 7:53a		 High
Mon 1:59p		 Low
Mon 8:06p		 High
Tue 2:12a		  
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 7:17a		 High
Mon 1:33p		 Low
Mon 7:30p		 High
Tue 1:46a		  
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 7:29a		 High
Mon 1:47p		 Low
Mon 7:42p		 High
Tue 2:00a		  
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 7:21a		 High
Mon 1:29p		 Low
Mon 7:34p		 High
Tue 1:42a		  
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Mon 11:58a		 High
Mon 5:39p		 Low
Tue 12:11a		 High
Tue 5:52a		  
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Mon 7:57a		 High
Mon 1:50p		 Low
Mon 8:02p		 High
Tue 2:02a		  
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Mon 11:32a		 High
Mon 4:46p		 Low
Mon 11:45p		 High
Tue 4:59a		  
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Mon 8:21a		 High
Mon 2:32p		 Low
Mon 8:26p		 High
Tue 2:50a		  
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 7:26a		 High
Mon 1:38p		 Low
Mon 7:33p		 High
Tue 1:52a		  
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Mon 7:50a		 High
Mon 2:04p		 Low
Mon 7:56p		 High
Tue 2:25a		  
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 7:32a		 High
Mon 1:41p		 Low
Mon 7:39p		 High
Tue 2:01a		  
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Mon 8:23a		 High
Mon 2:37p		 Low
Mon 8:34p		 High
Tue 2:57a		  

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late this morning and early afternoon, then becoming SE late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft until late afternoon, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms until early morning.

WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

