At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 76° - 83° Winds From the North

9 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)

8 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 67° - 74°

(Normal 64° - 77°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:36am - 8:34pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 6:32a Low

Mon 12:42p High

Mon 6:58p Low

Tue 1:24a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 6:06a Low

Mon 12:06p High

Mon 6:32p Low

Tue 12:48a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 6:20a Low

Mon 12:18p High

Mon 6:46p Low

Tue 1:00a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 6:02a Low

Mon 12:10p High

Mon 6:28p Low

Tue 12:52a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 10:12a Low

Mon 4:47p High

Mon 10:38p Low

Tue 5:29a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 6:26a Low

Mon 12:37p High

Mon 6:50p Low

Tue 1:27a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Mon 9:19a Low

Mon 4:21p High

Mon 9:45p Low

Tue 5:03a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 7:06a Low

Mon 1:02p High

Mon 7:32p Low

Tue 1:53a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 6:18a Low

Mon 12:18p High

Mon 6:43p Low

Tue 1:06a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 6:34a Low

Mon 12:32p High

Mon 7:06p Low

Tue 1:26a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 6:30a Low

Mon 12:22p High

Mon 6:55p Low

Tue 1:19a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 7:26a Low

Mon 1:19p High

Mon 7:50p Low

Tue 2:11a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N 5 to 10 kt this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft until late afternoon, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

