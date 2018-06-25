Jersey Shore Report for Monday, June 25, 2018

Seaside Heights boardwalk (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 76° - 83°
Winds From the North
9 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)
8 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Waves 1 - 2 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 67° - 74°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:36am - 8:34pm
UV Index 9 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Mon 6:32a		 Low
Mon 12:42p		 High
Mon 6:58p		 Low
Tue 1:24a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 6:06a		 Low
Mon 12:06p		 High
Mon 6:32p		 Low
Tue 12:48a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 6:20a		 Low
Mon 12:18p		 High
Mon 6:46p		 Low
Tue 1:00a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 6:02a		 Low
Mon 12:10p		 High
Mon 6:28p		 Low
Tue 12:52a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 High
Mon 10:12a		 Low
Mon 4:47p		 High
Mon 10:38p		 Low
Tue 5:29a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Mon 6:26a		 Low
Mon 12:37p		 High
Mon 6:50p		 Low
Tue 1:27a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 High
Mon 9:19a		 Low
Mon 4:21p		 High
Mon 9:45p		 Low
Tue 5:03a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Mon 7:06a		 Low
Mon 1:02p		 High
Mon 7:32p		 Low
Tue 1:53a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 6:18a		 Low
Mon 12:18p		 High
Mon 6:43p		 Low
Tue 1:06a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Mon 6:34a		 Low
Mon 12:32p		 High
Mon 7:06p		 Low
Tue 1:26a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 6:30a		 Low
Mon 12:22p		 High
Mon 6:55p		 Low
Tue 1:19a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Mon 7:26a		 Low
Mon 1:19p		 High
Mon 7:50p		 Low
Tue 2:11a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N 5 to 10 kt this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft until late afternoon, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

