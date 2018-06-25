Jersey Shore Report for Monday, June 25, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning
|Air Temperature
|76° - 83°
|Winds
|From the North
9 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)
8 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|67° - 74°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:36am - 8:34pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Mon 6:32a
|Low
Mon 12:42p
|High
Mon 6:58p
|Low
Tue 1:24a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 6:06a
|Low
Mon 12:06p
|High
Mon 6:32p
|Low
Tue 12:48a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 6:20a
|Low
Mon 12:18p
|High
Mon 6:46p
|Low
Tue 1:00a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 6:02a
|Low
Mon 12:10p
|High
Mon 6:28p
|Low
Tue 12:52a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 10:12a
|Low
Mon 4:47p
|High
Mon 10:38p
|Low
Tue 5:29a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 6:26a
|Low
Mon 12:37p
|High
Mon 6:50p
|Low
Tue 1:27a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Mon 9:19a
|Low
Mon 4:21p
|High
Mon 9:45p
|Low
Tue 5:03a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 7:06a
|Low
Mon 1:02p
|High
Mon 7:32p
|Low
Tue 1:53a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 6:18a
|Low
Mon 12:18p
|High
Mon 6:43p
|Low
Tue 1:06a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Mon 6:34a
|Low
Mon 12:32p
|High
Mon 7:06p
|Low
Tue 1:26a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 6:30a
|Low
Mon 12:22p
|High
Mon 6:55p
|Low
Tue 1:19a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 7:26a
|Low
Mon 1:19p
|High
Mon 7:50p
|Low
Tue 2:11a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N 5 to 10 kt this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TUE: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft until late afternoon, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED NIGHT: S winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.
FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).