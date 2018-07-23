Jersey Shore Report for Monday, July 23, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 76° - 84° Winds From the Southeast

14 - 20 mph (Gust 32 mph)

12 - 17 knots (Gust 28 knots) Waves 3 - 6 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 72° - 76°

(Normal 70° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:54am - 8:23pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 5:11a Low

Mon 11:29a High

Mon 5:42p Low

Tue 12:13a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 10:53a High

Mon 5:16p Low

Mon 11:37p High

Tue 5:40a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 11:05a High

Mon 5:30p Low

Mon 11:49p High

Tue 5:54a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 10:57a High

Mon 5:12p Low

Mon 11:41p High

Tue 5:36a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 8:51a Low

Mon 3:34p High

Mon 9:22p Low

Tue 4:18a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 5:11a Low

Mon 11:22a High

Mon 5:37p Low

Tue 12:11a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Mon 7:58a Low

Mon 3:08p High

Mon 8:29p Low

Tue 3:52a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 5:47a Low

Mon 11:45a High

Mon 6:17p Low

Tue 12:39a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 5:03a Low

Mon 11:05a High

Mon 5:33p Low

Mon 11:57p OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 5:15a Low

Mon 11:15a High

Mon 5:54p Low

Tue 12:14a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 5:20a Low

Mon 11:08a High

Mon 5:50p Low

Tue 12:11a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 6:08a Low

Mon 12:04p High

Mon 6:37p Low

Tue 1:00a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON

TODAY: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms early, then showers likely with a chance of tstms.

TONIGHT: SE winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

TUE: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of tstms until late afternoon. A chance of showers.

TUE NIGHT: S winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Showers with a chance of tstms.

THU: S winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

