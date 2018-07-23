Jersey Shore Report for Monday, July 23, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning
|Air Temperature
|76° - 84°
|Winds
|From the Southeast
14 - 20 mph (Gust 32 mph)
12 - 17 knots (Gust 28 knots)
|Waves
|3 - 6 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|72° - 76°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:54am - 8:23pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Mon 5:11a
|Low
Mon 11:29a
|High
Mon 5:42p
|Low
Tue 12:13a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 10:53a
|High
Mon 5:16p
|Low
Mon 11:37p
|High
Tue 5:40a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 11:05a
|High
Mon 5:30p
|Low
Mon 11:49p
|High
Tue 5:54a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 10:57a
|High
Mon 5:12p
|Low
Mon 11:41p
|High
Tue 5:36a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 8:51a
|Low
Mon 3:34p
|High
Mon 9:22p
|Low
Tue 4:18a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 5:11a
|Low
Mon 11:22a
|High
Mon 5:37p
|Low
Tue 12:11a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Mon 7:58a
|Low
Mon 3:08p
|High
Mon 8:29p
|Low
Tue 3:52a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 5:47a
|Low
Mon 11:45a
|High
Mon 6:17p
|Low
Tue 12:39a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 5:03a
|Low
Mon 11:05a
|High
Mon 5:33p
|Low
Mon 11:57p
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Mon 5:15a
|Low
Mon 11:15a
|High
Mon 5:54p
|Low
Tue 12:14a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 5:20a
|Low
Mon 11:08a
|High
Mon 5:50p
|Low
Tue 12:11a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 6:08a
|Low
Mon 12:04p
|High
Mon 6:37p
|Low
Tue 1:00a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON
TODAY: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms early, then showers likely with a chance of tstms.
TONIGHT: SE winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.
TUE: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of tstms until late afternoon. A chance of showers.
TUE NIGHT: S winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.
WED: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Showers with a chance of tstms.
THU: S winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).