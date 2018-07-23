Jersey Shore Report for Monday, July 23, 2018

Seaside Heights (Kevin Williams, Townsquare Media NJ)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 76° - 84°
Winds From the Southeast
14 - 20 mph (Gust 32 mph)
12 - 17 knots (Gust 28 knots)
Waves 3 - 6 feet
Rip Current Risk High
Ocean Temperature 72° - 76°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:54am - 8:23pm
UV Index 8 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Mon 5:11a		 Low
Mon 11:29a		 High
Mon 5:42p		 Low
Tue 12:13a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 10:53a		 High
Mon 5:16p		 Low
Mon 11:37p		 High
Tue 5:40a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 11:05a		 High
Mon 5:30p		 Low
Mon 11:49p		 High
Tue 5:54a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 10:57a		 High
Mon 5:12p		 Low
Mon 11:41p		 High
Tue 5:36a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 High
Mon 8:51a		 Low
Mon 3:34p		 High
Mon 9:22p		 Low
Tue 4:18a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Mon 5:11a		 Low
Mon 11:22a		 High
Mon 5:37p		 Low
Tue 12:11a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 High
Mon 7:58a		 Low
Mon 3:08p		 High
Mon 8:29p		 Low
Tue 3:52a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Mon 5:47a		 Low
Mon 11:45a		 High
Mon 6:17p		 Low
Tue 12:39a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 5:03a		 Low
Mon 11:05a		 High
Mon 5:33p		 Low
Mon 11:57p
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Mon 5:15a		 Low
Mon 11:15a		 High
Mon 5:54p		 Low
Tue 12:14a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 5:20a		 Low
Mon 11:08a		 High
Mon 5:50p		 Low
Tue 12:11a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Mon 6:08a		 Low
Mon 12:04p		 High
Mon 6:37p		 Low
Tue 1:00a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON

TODAY: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms early, then showers likely with a chance of tstms.

TONIGHT: SE winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

TUE: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of tstms until late afternoon. A chance of showers.

TUE NIGHT: S winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Showers with a chance of tstms.

THU: S winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

