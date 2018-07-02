Jersey Shore Report for Monday, July 2, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning
|Air Temperature
|81° - 94°
|Winds
|From the South
7 - 14 mph (Gust 17 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|65° - 76°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:39am - 8:34pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Mon 5:23a
|High
Mon 11:34a
|Low
Mon 5:24p
|High
Mon 11:36p
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 11:08a
|Low
Mon 4:48p
|High
Mon 11:10p
|Low
Tue 5:23a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 11:22a
|Low
Mon 5:00p
|High
Mon 11:24p
|Low
Tue 5:35a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 11:04a
|Low
Mon 4:52p
|High
Mon 11:06p
|Low
Tue 5:27a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 9:28a
|High
Mon 3:14p
|Low
Mon 9:29p
|High
Tue 3:16a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 5:22a
|High
Mon 11:18a
|Low
Mon 5:13p
|High
Mon 11:23p
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 9:02a
|High
Mon 2:21p
|Low
Mon 9:03p
|High
Tue 2:23a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Mon 6:01a
|High
Mon 12:09p
|Low
Mon 5:48p
|High
Tue 12:12a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 5:04a
|High
Mon 11:03a
|Low
Mon 4:52p
|High
Mon 11:10p
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Mon 5:28a
|High
Mon 11:32a
|Low
Mon 5:10p
|High
Mon 11:45p
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 5:04a
|High
Mon 11:04a
|Low
Mon 4:55p
|High
Mon 11:16p
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Mon 6:00a
|High
Mon 12:06p
|Low
Mon 5:57p
|High
Tue 12:21a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt early this morning, then becoming S late this morning, increasing to 5 to 10 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Patchy fog early in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
WED: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
THU NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Tstms likely. Showers likely. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).