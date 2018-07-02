Jersey Shore Report for Monday, July 2, 2018

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 81° - 94°
Winds From the South
7 - 14 mph (Gust 17 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Waves 1 - 2 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 65° - 76°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:39am - 8:34pm
UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Mon 5:23a		 High
Mon 11:34a		 Low
Mon 5:24p		 High
Mon 11:36p
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 11:08a		 Low
Mon 4:48p		 High
Mon 11:10p		 Low
Tue 5:23a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 11:22a		 Low
Mon 5:00p		 High
Mon 11:24p		 Low
Tue 5:35a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 11:04a		 Low
Mon 4:52p		 High
Mon 11:06p		 Low
Tue 5:27a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Mon 9:28a		 High
Mon 3:14p		 Low
Mon 9:29p		 High
Tue 3:16a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Mon 5:22a		 High
Mon 11:18a		 Low
Mon 5:13p		 High
Mon 11:23p
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Mon 9:02a		 High
Mon 2:21p		 Low
Mon 9:03p		 High
Tue 2:23a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Mon 6:01a		 High
Mon 12:09p		 Low
Mon 5:48p		 High
Tue 12:12a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 5:04a		 High
Mon 11:03a		 Low
Mon 4:52p		 High
Mon 11:10p
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Mon 5:28a		 High
Mon 11:32a		 Low
Mon 5:10p		 High
Mon 11:45p
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 5:04a		 High
Mon 11:04a		 Low
Mon 4:55p		 High
Mon 11:16p
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Mon 6:00a		 High
Mon 12:06p		 Low
Mon 5:57p		 High
Tue 12:21a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt early this morning, then becoming S late this morning, increasing to 5 to 10 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Patchy fog early in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Tstms likely. Showers likely. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

