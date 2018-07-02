Jersey Shore Report for Monday, July 2, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 81° - 94° Winds From the South

7 - 14 mph (Gust 17 mph)

6 - 12 knots (Gust 15 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 65° - 76°

(Normal 64° - 77°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:39am - 8:34pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 5:23a High

Mon 11:34a Low

Mon 5:24p High

Mon 11:36p LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 11:08a Low

Mon 4:48p High

Mon 11:10p Low

Tue 5:23a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 11:22a Low

Mon 5:00p High

Mon 11:24p Low

Tue 5:35a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 11:04a Low

Mon 4:52p High

Mon 11:06p Low

Tue 5:27a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 9:28a High

Mon 3:14p Low

Mon 9:29p High

Tue 3:16a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 5:22a High

Mon 11:18a Low

Mon 5:13p High

Mon 11:23p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 9:02a High

Mon 2:21p Low

Mon 9:03p High

Tue 2:23a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Mon 6:01a High

Mon 12:09p Low

Mon 5:48p High

Tue 12:12a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 5:04a High

Mon 11:03a Low

Mon 4:52p High

Mon 11:10p OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 5:28a High

Mon 11:32a Low

Mon 5:10p High

Mon 11:45p WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 5:04a High

Mon 11:04a Low

Mon 4:55p High

Mon 11:16p CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Mon 6:00a High

Mon 12:06p Low

Mon 5:57p High

Tue 12:21a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt early this morning, then becoming S late this morning, increasing to 5 to 10 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Patchy fog early in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Tstms likely. Showers likely. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip