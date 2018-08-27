Jersey Shore Report for Monday, August 27, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 80° - 90° Winds From the Southwest

7 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)

6 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 75° - 79°

(Normal 73° - 79°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:26am - 7:41pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 9:10a Low

Mon 3:24p High

Mon 9:21p Low

Tue 3:48a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:44a Low

Mon 2:48p High

Mon 8:55p Low

Tue 3:12a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:58a Low

Mon 3:00p High

Mon 9:09p Low

Tue 3:24a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:40a Low

Mon 2:52p High

Mon 8:51p Low

Tue 3:16a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 7:17a High

Mon 12:50p Low

Mon 7:29p High

Tue 1:01a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 9:00a Low

Mon 3:13p High

Mon 9:12p Low

Tue 3:42a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 6:51a High

Mon 11:57a Low

Mon 7:03p High

Tue 12:08a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 9:50a Low

Mon 3:41p High

Mon 10:00p Low

Tue 4:18a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:49a Low

Mon 2:47p High

Mon 9:02p Low

Tue 3:18a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 9:19a Low

Mon 3:09p High

Mon 9:38p Low

Tue 3:44a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:51a Low

Mon 2:51p High

Mon 9:07p Low

Tue 3:23a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 9:52a Low

Mon 3:49p High

Mon 10:09p Low

Tue 4:17a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY : W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT : SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft early in the evening, then 2 ft or less after midnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE : SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft early in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TUE NIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

WED : SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU : SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT : W winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms.

FRI : NE winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers and tstms.

FRI NIGHT : E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).