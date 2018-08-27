Jersey Shore Report for Monday, August 27, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning
|Air Temperature
|80° - 90°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
7 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|75° - 79°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:26am - 7:41pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Mon 9:10a
|Low
Mon 3:24p
|High
Mon 9:21p
|Low
Tue 3:48a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 8:44a
|Low
Mon 2:48p
|High
Mon 8:55p
|Low
Tue 3:12a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 8:58a
|Low
Mon 3:00p
|High
Mon 9:09p
|Low
Tue 3:24a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 8:40a
|Low
Mon 2:52p
|High
Mon 8:51p
|Low
Tue 3:16a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 7:17a
|High
Mon 12:50p
|Low
Mon 7:29p
|High
Tue 1:01a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 9:00a
|Low
Mon 3:13p
|High
Mon 9:12p
|Low
Tue 3:42a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 6:51a
|High
Mon 11:57a
|Low
Mon 7:03p
|High
Tue 12:08a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 9:50a
|Low
Mon 3:41p
|High
Mon 10:00p
|Low
Tue 4:18a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 8:49a
|Low
Mon 2:47p
|High
Mon 9:02p
|Low
Tue 3:18a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Mon 9:19a
|Low
Mon 3:09p
|High
Mon 9:38p
|Low
Tue 3:44a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 8:51a
|Low
Mon 2:51p
|High
Mon 9:07p
|Low
Tue 3:23a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 9:52a
|Low
Mon 3:49p
|High
Mon 10:09p
|Low
Tue 4:17a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft early in the evening, then 2 ft or less after midnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft early in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms.
FRI: NE winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers and tstms.
FRI NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).