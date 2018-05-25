Jersey Shore Report for Friday, May 25, 2018
Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning
|Air Temperature
|70° - 86°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
11 - 21 mph (Gust 24 mph)
10 - 18 knots (Gust 21 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|59° - 69°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:41am - 8:19pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 5:11a
|Low
Fri 11:41a
|High
Fri 5:49p
|Low
Sat 12:12a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 11:05a
|High
Fri 5:23p
|Low
Fri 11:36p
|High
Sat 5:40a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 11:17a
|High
Fri 5:37p
|Low
Fri 11:48p
|High
Sat 5:54a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 11:09a
|High
Fri 5:19p
|Low
Fri 11:40p
|High
Sat 5:36a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 8:51a
|Low
Fri 3:46p
|High
Fri 9:29p
|Low
Sat 4:17a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 5:08a
|Low
Fri 11:37a
|High
Fri 5:43p
|Low
Sat 12:08a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Fri 7:58a
|Low
Fri 3:20p
|High
Fri 8:36p
|Low
Sat 3:51a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 5:48a
|Low
Fri 12:00p
|High
Fri 6:23p
|Low
Sat 12:33a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 5:01a
|Low
Fri 11:15a
|High
Fri 5:39p
|Low
Fri 11:48p
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 5:27a
|Low
Fri 11:33a
|High
Fri 6:00p
|Low
Sat 12:06a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 5:16a
|Low
Fri 11:23a
|High
Fri 5:51p
|Low
Sat 12:01a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 6:07a
|Low
Fri 12:17p
|High
Fri 6:43p
|Low
Sat 12:53a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then 3 to 4 ft this afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas around 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms late.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.
SUN: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning.
MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming E around 5 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).