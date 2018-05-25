Jersey Shore Report for Friday, May 25, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 70° - 86°
Winds From the Southwest
11 - 21 mph (Gust 24 mph)
10 - 18 knots (Gust 21 knots)
Waves 1 - 4 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 59° - 69°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:41am - 8:19pm
UV Index 8 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Fri 5:11a		 Low
Fri 11:41a		 High
Fri 5:49p		 Low
Sat 12:12a		  
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		   Low
Fri 11:05a		 High
Fri 5:23p		 Low
Fri 11:36p		 High
Sat 5:40a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		   Low
Fri 11:17a		 High
Fri 5:37p		 Low
Fri 11:48p		 High
Sat 5:54a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		   Low
Fri 11:09a		 High
Fri 5:19p		 Low
Fri 11:40p		 High
Sat 5:36a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 High
Fri 8:51a		 Low
Fri 3:46p		 High
Fri 9:29p		 Low
Sat 4:17a		  
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Fri 5:08a		 Low
Fri 11:37a		 High
Fri 5:43p		 Low
Sat 12:08a		  
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 High
Fri 7:58a		 Low
Fri 3:20p		 High
Fri 8:36p		 Low
Sat 3:51a		  
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Fri 5:48a		 Low
Fri 12:00p		 High
Fri 6:23p		 Low
Sat 12:33a		  
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 5:01a		 Low
Fri 11:15a		 High
Fri 5:39p		 Low
Fri 11:48p		  
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Fri 5:27a		 Low
Fri 11:33a		 High
Fri 6:00p		 Low
Sat 12:06a		  
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 5:16a		 Low
Fri 11:23a		 High
Fri 5:51p		 Low
Sat 12:01a		  
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Fri 6:07a		 Low
Fri 12:17p		 High
Fri 6:43p		 Low
Sat 12:53a		  

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then 3 to 4 ft this afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas around 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms late.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

SUN: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming E around 5 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

