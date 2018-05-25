Jersey Shore Report for Friday, May 25, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 70° - 86° Winds From the Southwest

11 - 21 mph (Gust 24 mph)

10 - 18 knots (Gust 21 knots) Waves 1 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 59° - 69°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:41am - 8:19pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 5:11a Low

Fri 11:41a High

Fri 5:49p Low

Sat 12:12a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 11:05a High

Fri 5:23p Low

Fri 11:36p High

Sat 5:40a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 11:17a High

Fri 5:37p Low

Fri 11:48p High

Sat 5:54a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 11:09a High

Fri 5:19p Low

Fri 11:40p High

Sat 5:36a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 8:51a Low

Fri 3:46p High

Fri 9:29p Low

Sat 4:17a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 5:08a Low

Fri 11:37a High

Fri 5:43p Low

Sat 12:08a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Fri 7:58a Low

Fri 3:20p High

Fri 8:36p Low

Sat 3:51a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 5:48a Low

Fri 12:00p High

Fri 6:23p Low

Sat 12:33a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 5:01a Low

Fri 11:15a High

Fri 5:39p Low

Fri 11:48p OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 5:27a Low

Fri 11:33a High

Fri 6:00p Low

Sat 12:06a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 5:16a Low

Fri 11:23a High

Fri 5:51p Low

Sat 12:01a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 6:07a Low

Fri 12:17p High

Fri 6:43p Low

Sat 12:53a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then 3 to 4 ft this afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas around 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms late.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

SUN: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming E around 5 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip