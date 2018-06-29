Jersey Shore Report for Friday, June 29, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 76° - 90° Winds From the Northwest

5 - 9 mph (Gust 12 mph)

5 - 8 knots (Gust 10 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 65° - 76°

(Normal 64° - 77°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:38am - 8:34pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 9:28a Low

Fri 3:31p High

Fri 9:38p Low

Sat 4:11a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 9:02a Low

Fri 2:55p High

Fri 9:12p Low

Sat 3:35a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 9:16a Low

Fri 3:07p High

Fri 9:26p Low

Sat 3:47a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:58a Low

Fri 2:59p High

Fri 9:08p Low

Sat 3:39a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 7:37a High

Fri 1:08p Low

Fri 7:36p High

Sat 1:18a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 9:19a Low

Fri 3:22p High

Fri 9:30p Low

Sat 4:08a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 7:11a High

Fri 12:15p Low

Fri 7:10p High

Sat 12:25a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 10:03a Low

Fri 3:47p High

Fri 10:13p Low

Sat 4:41a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 9:05a Low

Fri 2:57p High

Fri 9:18p Low

Sat 3:49a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 9:31a Low

Fri 3:14p High

Fri 9:51p Low

Sat 4:11a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 9:09a Low

Fri 2:57p High

Fri 9:24p Low

Sat 3:49a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 10:10a Low

Fri 3:58p High

Fri 10:25p Low

Sat 4:46a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE early in the afternoon, then becoming S late. Seas around 3 ft early in the morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.

MON: S winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

