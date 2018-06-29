Jersey Shore Report for Friday, June 29, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning
|Air Temperature
|76° - 90°
|Winds
|From the Northwest
5 - 9 mph (Gust 12 mph)
5 - 8 knots (Gust 10 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|65° - 76°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:38am - 8:34pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 9:28a
|Low
Fri 3:31p
|High
Fri 9:38p
|Low
Sat 4:11a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 9:02a
|Low
Fri 2:55p
|High
Fri 9:12p
|Low
Sat 3:35a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 9:16a
|Low
Fri 3:07p
|High
Fri 9:26p
|Low
Sat 3:47a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:58a
|Low
Fri 2:59p
|High
Fri 9:08p
|Low
Sat 3:39a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 7:37a
|High
Fri 1:08p
|Low
Fri 7:36p
|High
Sat 1:18a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 9:19a
|Low
Fri 3:22p
|High
Fri 9:30p
|Low
Sat 4:08a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 7:11a
|High
Fri 12:15p
|Low
Fri 7:10p
|High
Sat 12:25a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 10:03a
|Low
Fri 3:47p
|High
Fri 10:13p
|Low
Sat 4:41a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 9:05a
|Low
Fri 2:57p
|High
Fri 9:18p
|Low
Sat 3:49a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 9:31a
|Low
Fri 3:14p
|High
Fri 9:51p
|Low
Sat 4:11a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 9:09a
|Low
Fri 2:57p
|High
Fri 9:24p
|Low
Sat 3:49a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 10:10a
|Low
Fri 3:58p
|High
Fri 10:25p
|Low
Sat 4:46a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SAT: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE early in the afternoon, then becoming S late. Seas around 3 ft early in the morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.
MON: S winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).