Jersey Shore Report for Friday, June 29, 2018

Seaside Park (Jane Williams)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 76° - 90°
Winds From the Northwest
5 - 9 mph (Gust 12 mph)
5 - 8 knots (Gust 10 knots)
Waves 1 - 3 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 65° - 76°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:38am - 8:34pm
UV Index 9 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Fri 9:28a		 Low
Fri 3:31p		 High
Fri 9:38p		 Low
Sat 4:11a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 9:02a		 Low
Fri 2:55p		 High
Fri 9:12p		 Low
Sat 3:35a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 9:16a		 Low
Fri 3:07p		 High
Fri 9:26p		 Low
Sat 3:47a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 8:58a		 Low
Fri 2:59p		 High
Fri 9:08p		 Low
Sat 3:39a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Fri 7:37a		 High
Fri 1:08p		 Low
Fri 7:36p		 High
Sat 1:18a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Fri 9:19a		 Low
Fri 3:22p		 High
Fri 9:30p		 Low
Sat 4:08a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Fri 7:11a		 High
Fri 12:15p		 Low
Fri 7:10p		 High
Sat 12:25a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Fri 10:03a		 Low
Fri 3:47p		 High
Fri 10:13p		 Low
Sat 4:41a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 9:05a		 Low
Fri 2:57p		 High
Fri 9:18p		 Low
Sat 3:49a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Fri 9:31a		 Low
Fri 3:14p		 High
Fri 9:51p		 Low
Sat 4:11a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 9:09a		 Low
Fri 2:57p		 High
Fri 9:24p		 Low
Sat 3:49a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Fri 10:10a		 Low
Fri 3:58p		 High
Fri 10:25p		 Low
Sat 4:46a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE early in the afternoon, then becoming S late. Seas around 3 ft early in the morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.

MON: S winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top