Jersey Shore Report for Friday, August 31, 2018

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 75° - 76°
Winds From the East
16 - 20 mph (Gust 28 mph)
13 - 17 knots (Gust 24 knots)
Waves 2 - 4 feet
Rip Current Risk Moderate
Ocean Temperature 75° - 82°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
Sunrise/Sunset 6:30am - 7:35pm
UV Index 5 (Moderate)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Fri 5:27a		 High
Fri 11:36a		 Low
Fri 5:59p		 High
Sat 12:02a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 11:10a		 Low
Fri 5:23p		 High
Fri 11:36p		 Low
Sat 5:29a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 5:03a		 High
Fri 11:24a		 Low
Fri 5:35p		 High
Fri 11:50p
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 11:06a		 Low
Fri 5:27p		 High
Fri 11:32p		 Low
Sat 5:33a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Fri 9:32a		 High
Fri 3:16p		 Low
Fri 10:04p		 High
Sat 3:42a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Fri 5:25a		 High
Fri 11:31a		 Low
Fri 6:01p		 High
Fri 11:55p
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Fri 9:06a		 High
Fri 2:23p		 Low
Fri 9:38p		 High
Sat 2:49a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Fri 6:04a		 High
Fri 12:31p		 Low
Fri 6:38p		 High
Sat 12:44a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 5:02a		 High
Fri 11:13a		 Low
Fri 5:33p		 High
Fri 11:30p
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Fri 5:29a		 High
Fri 11:51a		 Low
Fri 5:59p		 High
Sat 12:08a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 5:10a		 High
Fri 11:24a		 Low
Fri 5:39p		 High
Fri 11:41p
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Fri 6:07a		 High
Fri 12:28p		 Low
Fri 6:36p		 High
Sat 12:50a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

TODAY: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 5 seconds. Scattered showers with isolated tstms.

TONIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SAT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms early in the evening.

SUN: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top