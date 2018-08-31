Jersey Shore Report for Friday, August 31, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 75° - 76° Winds From the East

16 - 20 mph (Gust 28 mph)

13 - 17 knots (Gust 24 knots) Waves 2 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 75° - 82°

(Normal 73° - 79°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:30am - 7:35pm UV Index 5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 5:27a High

Fri 11:36a Low

Fri 5:59p High

Sat 12:02a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 11:10a Low

Fri 5:23p High

Fri 11:36p Low

Sat 5:29a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:03a High

Fri 11:24a Low

Fri 5:35p High

Fri 11:50p SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 11:06a Low

Fri 5:27p High

Fri 11:32p Low

Sat 5:33a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 9:32a High

Fri 3:16p Low

Fri 10:04p High

Sat 3:42a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 5:25a High

Fri 11:31a Low

Fri 6:01p High

Fri 11:55p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 9:06a High

Fri 2:23p Low

Fri 9:38p High

Sat 2:49a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Fri 6:04a High

Fri 12:31p Low

Fri 6:38p High

Sat 12:44a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:02a High

Fri 11:13a Low

Fri 5:33p High

Fri 11:30p OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 5:29a High

Fri 11:51a Low

Fri 5:59p High

Sat 12:08a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:10a High

Fri 11:24a Low

Fri 5:39p High

Fri 11:41p CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 6:07a High

Fri 12:28p Low

Fri 6:36p High

Sat 12:50a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

TODAY : E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 5 seconds. Scattered showers with isolated tstms.

TONIGHT : E winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SAT : E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT : SE winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms early in the evening.

SUN : SE winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT : SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

MON : S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON NIGHT : SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE : W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE NIGHT : SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).