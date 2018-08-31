Jersey Shore Report for Friday, August 31, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning
|Air Temperature
|75° - 76°
|Winds
|From the East
16 - 20 mph (Gust 28 mph)
13 - 17 knots (Gust 24 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|75° - 82°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:30am - 7:35pm
|UV Index
|5 (Moderate)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 5:27a
|High
Fri 11:36a
|Low
Fri 5:59p
|High
Sat 12:02a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 11:10a
|Low
Fri 5:23p
|High
Fri 11:36p
|Low
Sat 5:29a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:03a
|High
Fri 11:24a
|Low
Fri 5:35p
|High
Fri 11:50p
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 11:06a
|Low
Fri 5:27p
|High
Fri 11:32p
|Low
Sat 5:33a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 9:32a
|High
Fri 3:16p
|Low
Fri 10:04p
|High
Sat 3:42a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 5:25a
|High
Fri 11:31a
|Low
Fri 6:01p
|High
Fri 11:55p
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 9:06a
|High
Fri 2:23p
|Low
Fri 9:38p
|High
Sat 2:49a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Fri 6:04a
|High
Fri 12:31p
|Low
Fri 6:38p
|High
Sat 12:44a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:02a
|High
Fri 11:13a
|Low
Fri 5:33p
|High
Fri 11:30p
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 5:29a
|High
Fri 11:51a
|Low
Fri 5:59p
|High
Sat 12:08a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:10a
|High
Fri 11:24a
|Low
Fri 5:39p
|High
Fri 11:41p
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Fri 6:07a
|High
Fri 12:28p
|Low
Fri 6:36p
|High
Sat 12:50a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT
TODAY: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 5 seconds. Scattered showers with isolated tstms.
TONIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
SAT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms early in the evening.
SUN: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.
MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).