Jersey Shore Report for Friday, August 10, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 82° - 88° Winds From the South

7 - 14 mph (Gust 20 mph)

6 - 12 knots (Gust 17 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 64° - 82°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:11am - 8:05pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 7:28a Low

Fri 1:38p High

Fri 7:47p Low

Sat 2:27a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 7:02a Low

Fri 1:02p High

Fri 7:21p Low

Sat 1:51a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 7:16a Low

Fri 1:14p High

Fri 7:35p Low

Sat 2:03a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:58a Low

Fri 1:06p High

Fri 7:17p Low

Sat 1:55a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 5:40a High

Fri 11:08a Low

Fri 5:43p High

Fri 11:27p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 7:18a Low

Fri 1:31p High

Fri 7:39p Low

Sat 2:28a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 5:14a High

Fri 10:15a Low

Fri 5:17p High

Fri 10:34p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 8:03a Low

Fri 1:54p High

Fri 8:27p Low

Sat 2:52a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 7:03a Low

Fri 1:01p High

Fri 7:26p Low

Sat 1:55a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 7:33a Low

Fri 1:25p High

Fri 8:04p Low

Sat 2:23a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 7:08a Low

Fri 1:10p High

Fri 7:37p Low

Sat 2:04a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 8:09a Low

Fri 2:02p High

Fri 8:35p Low

Sat 2:55a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY : N winds around 5 kt, becoming NE around 5 kt late this morning, then becoming SE early this afternoon, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 15 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms late.

TONIGHT : S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 12 seconds. A chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

SAT : SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

SAT NIGHT : E winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

SUN : E winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

SUN NIGHT : SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

MON : E winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

MON NIGHT : S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

TUE : SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

TUE NIGHT : W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).