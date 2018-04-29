Jersey jumps into online poker pool with 2 other states

New Jersey will jump into a tri-state internet poker pool gaming arrangement with Delaware and Nevada in a roll out slated to begin Tuesday.

David Rebuck, director of the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement, says it is called a "multi-state liquidity agreement." The Nevada players, Delaware players and New Jersey players will be able to join in competition against each other on a single website.

"One of the needs of the online gambling community has always been the need for what they call liquidity or greater liquidity, meaning greater player pools that can be utilized in games such as poker," he said. "They are highly dependent on numbers of players to compete against one another in the contest or the gambling activity."

Rebuck says the Caesar's brand, operators of the tri-state poker pool, has laboratory-tested this marriage and it worked without a hitch.

"It is a small step, and it is exciting news because the technology has proven ... to work."

He says they are also hoping to include Pennsylvania in the poker pool in the near future.

Joe Cutter is the afternoon news anchor on New Jersey 101.5

Also on New Jersey 101.5: