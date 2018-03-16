Jersey City teachers go on strike after contract impasse

JERSEY CITY — After an agreement between teachers and the Board of Education was not reached on Thursday night, teachers have called a strike.

"Because of the STRIKE called by the JCEA schools are open and will run from 8:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.," read a message on the district website . The Jersey City Education Association did not post about a strike on its social media accounts.

ABC 7 Eyewitness News posted a picture Friday morning of two JCEA members holding "on strike" signs.

Wearing red T-shirts with "JCEA" across the front, banging drums and holding signs, teachers crowded Thursday night's Board of Education meeting demanding that a deal be reached, according to ABC 7.

The union also said on its Twitter account on Wednesday it would be "game over" if the BOE did not reach an agreement at the meeting.

According to the report, teachers and the BOE had been negotiating since May, but have not been able to reach an agreement on health care. They have been working without a contract since Sept. 1.

Messages for a city spokeswoman have not yet been returned.

