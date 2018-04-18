Student: High school Janitor pulled me close and kissed me

VINELAND — A South Jersey high school graduate has filed a lawsuit against her former district for not taking action over her complaints about a janitor's behavior toward her.

The suit, filed in March, claims the janitor touched the woman on the shoulder in 2016 as she walked in the hallway. She was 17 at the time.

The student, identified as "J.L." in the suit, claims the janitor "pulled her close, gave her a hug, then kissed her on the cheek" and told her "you know I love you.”

The suit also alleges the janitor followed the student around school and waited for her at her locker.

"J.L." "suffered emotional trauma, a diminished childhood, diminished enjoyment of life, costs of counseling, medical expenses and lost wages" as a result of the unwanted behavior, according to the suit.

A response to an Open Public Records Act request by John Paff's Random Notes on NJ Government website identified the janitor as Jose Cortes Delgado, who still works at the school. He has been employed since November 2006 by Vineland Public Schools.

