JACKSON — A Lakewood man is in custody after leading police on a high-speed pursuit that police called off at least once to protect other drivers on the road.

Dante Holly, 28, was eventually arrested after the chase that started around 5:50 on Saturday evening when police were called to the Jackson Premium Outlets on a reported shoplifting. An officer heading to the outlets reported hearing "the revving of a car engine and screeching tires" as he drove on Cassville road.

The officer then reported seeing a silver Nissan driving south in the northbound lanes, causing oncoming traffic to swerve out of the way, police said. When the officer attempted to stop the Nissan, the driver sped away, continuing to cross double lines and endanger other drivers, according to police.

The original officer stopped the pursuit due to heavy traffic, but the Nissan was again spotted by another officer on West Veterans Highway as it was going 80 mph in a 50 mph zone, according to police. A brief pursuit resumed again but was quickly called off due to unsafe driving conditions.

While the search for the suspect continued, police returned to the outlets to gather more information, at which time Holly was identified. With the help of the Lakewood Police Department, both Holly and the car were found in the neighboring town. Holly was taken into custody and charged with resisting arrest, speeding, reckless driving, careless driving and other offenses. Police also impounded his vehicle as part of the investigation.

Holly is being held at the Ocean County Jail.

