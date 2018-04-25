Jackson board approves armed security in schools

JACKSON — Security staff at an Ocean County school district will be allowed to carry weapons, but no plans are in place.

The Jackson School Board approved a policy that would allow the district's 11 full-time and two part-time security guards to carry a weapon in district buildings, according to the Asbury Park Press. Superintendent Stephen Genco told the board that most of the existing staff is made up of retired law enforcement and meets legal criteria to carry a weapon, according to the report.

The superintendent also said there is no plan to arm 19 security guards within the district, and the change in policy adds a layer of security that could be used if needed.

Following the shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida that killed 17, many New Jersey school districts including Cherry Hill, Woodbridge, and East Brunswick increased their security and added armed guards

Jackson's vote came hours after a 15-year-old student was arrested at Brick Memorial High School for making "threats of violence towards others in the school," according to a statement from Brick Police.

The student was charged with making a terroristic threat and suspended from school, according to police, who said students and staff were never in any danger during the incident.

