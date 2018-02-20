It’s been 13 years since Mount Laurel woman went missing

Today marks the anniversary of the 13 year nightmare two local families have been living since their loved ones went missing in Philadelphia. It was February 20, 2005 when the family of Danielle Imbo of Mt. Laurel, started to realize something was wrong. She had been out the night before with her friend Richard Petrone and was expected back at Danielle's condo in Mt. Laurel.

They were last seen just before midnight the night before at a club on South St. in Philadelphia. Danielle was estranged from her husband Joe Imbo, who has since moved out of the area, first to Georgia and now he lives in North Carolina. Although their divorce process was contentious, law enforcement maintains there is no evidence linking Joe Imbo with the disappearances.

By 3pm on the afternoon of February 20, 2005, the family knew something was wrong and frantically started searching for the couple, even spending all night driving back and forth between Mt. Laurel and South St. in Philadelphia. The FBI and local police remain on the case and continue to update the families with any leads, but 13 years later, still no clear answers on what happened to Danielle Imbo and Richard Petrone.

The agony and grief continue to haunt both families, once close, and now at odds over just what happened that night all those years ago. We spoke on the air to family members in the days and weeks following the disappearance and the sadness was palpable. The couple and Richard's vehicle seem to have vanished without a trace. His car was a 2001 Black over silver Dodge Dakota Pick-up with Pa. license YFH 2319. A $50,000 reward remains unclaimed.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Philadelphia field office of the FBI.

