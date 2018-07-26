Is New Jersey’s 21-and-over tobacco law working?

Rutgers researchers are taking a look at laws to restrict access to tobacco products in New Jersey and elsewhere.

Researcher Christine Delnevo, of the Rutgers Medical School, says they are examining enforcement of age restrictions. More than 300 cities and five states restrict tobacco products to adults 21 and over.

"We will be going into tobacco retailers throughout the state with an underage buyer, under the age of 21, who will attempt to purchase a variety of tobacco products, cigarettes, cigars, e-cigarettes and smokeless tobacco," she said.

Delnevo is one of the two principal investigators of the study, along with Shawna Hudson, at Rutgers University. The research is supported by a $3 million grant from The National Cancer Institute.

Delnevo says the research here and elsewhere will be informational.

"We hope to provide the tobacco control community with that information so that they can pose the best laws to reduce tobacco use among young people," she said.

"One of the reasons why 'Tobacco 21' policies have been growing is not just because of access among young adults, but minors often get their tobacco products, like they do alcohol, from older friends."

She says they hope the research will help tune up regulations about under 21 tobacco use.

