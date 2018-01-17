Contact Us
Make My Homepage

If you could move to any city in NJ, which would it be?

By Steve Trevelise January 17, 2018 4:34 PM
480965558
EzumeImages

Despite all the people who are leaving New Jersey for various reasons Jersey City continues to grow and attract people. It’s a shame that with all our state has to offer that cost of living is forcing so many to move to places that they never intended to be in the first place. But what if they could stay? Let’s play “fantasy Jersey.”

If you move to any city in New Jersey and it wouldn’t cost you anymore that you’re spending now, where would you go? Here are some of the answers I received:

  • Edwin Donis Lewis — Camden because it’s right across the river from Philadelphia.
  • Abbe Nelson — Southampton, a hidden gem.
  • Gail Morrone— Back home to Union City.

  • Bradley— Spent most of my life in Ocean City. As far as Jersey goes- nowhere better.
  • Annette Georgios— Whiting.
  • Jan J. Aruffo— For me, it would probably be Wildwood. My favorite beach resort.

  • Linda Lee Lucas Huston — Lambertville is on the horizon for us within the next couple of years.
  • Chris Swendeman— Colts Neck or Rumson.
  • Gary J. Spatola— Haddonfield, New Jersey…for too many reasons to list.
  • Gene Ingram Jr. — Cape May love the homes, history and beach all wrapped up in one wonderful town!

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: | Category: Steve Trevelise | Talking About ...

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM