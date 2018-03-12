If this happened in Jersey, this dad may have been arrested

The big talk this weekend all over the country is about a father making his 10 year-old son jog to school in the rain. He was kicked off the school bus for bullying so his dad, Brian Thornhill of Virginia, decided to teach him a lesson and make him run the one mile to his school.

The father gives a good rationale for his punishment and acknowledges that he's going to get some push back on social media. He sure did.

Some people were calling him out for being a bully. Wrong! He's the parent and he's doing exactly what he should be doing. And if you listen to him on the video, he sounds like a devoted, stern but kind man that any kid should have as a dad.

The part that gets me, is putting it on social media for the whole world to see. But that's what people do today, it's routine. I am far too private with my personal life to even think of doing that, but to each his own.

In the community he lives in there was probably widespread agreement, but the rest of the country and in places like New Jersey, I'm sure people were mortified. I'll even go as far to say that if it happened here, the local police and child protective services would have paid him a visit. To me, that would be the bullying part, but we've all gotten so used to the state bullying us, that we think it's what they're supposed to do.

