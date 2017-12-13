Hunterdon Central student suffers unknown ‘medical emergency’

RARITAN TOWNSHIP — The details of a "medical emergency" involving a student at Hunterdon Central Regional High School on Tuesday remained a mystery, but counselors will be available Wednesday for those concerned about rumors.

Raritan Township Police they were called to the school on Route 31 just before noon. According to an email sent to parents by Superintendent Jeffrey Moore, the incident involved just one student and no other students were endangered.

Sections of the school were closed off as the student was treated at the school before being taken to Hunterdon Medical Center, school spokeswoman Nancy Tucker said.

Tucker said Wednesday morning she could not disclose the student's condition.

Moore acknowledged "rumors" about the incident in his email to parents, but would not disclose details about the incident, citing student privacy.

He asked members of the community to help "guide students away from participating in the spread of those rumors."

A fire inside the high school auditorium last October gave students an unexpected day off after power was disconnected to the building. Hunterdon County Prosecutor Anthony P. Kearns III said the fire appeared to be accidental.

About 3,000 students attend Hunterdon Central, from Delaware Township, East Amwell Township, Flemington Borough, Raritan Township, and Readington Township, according to the district website.

