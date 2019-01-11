How your school or organization can use our Winter Weather Alert system

TRENTON — The threat of snow this weekend means the possibility of events being canceled.

A great way to notify the public is through New Jersey 101.5's Winter Weather Alert system. See the link and video below.

Once your organization is registered, you can report a cancellation or a delayed opening from your phone.

Public and private schools, daycare centers, religious institutions, and businesses are all welcome to participate. There is no cost.

When we begin to receive reports we'll also send out an alert via our app. Make sure you allow alerts under SETTINGS to receive them.

Do you need help with your existing Winter Weather Alert account? Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ .