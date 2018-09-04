How to keep cool and save on your power bill in NJ

New Jerseyans, on average, have the 22nd-lowest electric bill in the country, spending $109 per month, according to 24/7 Wall Street .

Atlantic City Electric Spokesman Frank Tedesco said there are ways the average Jersey home owner can save year-round — and especially during this hot week.

"Keep shades and blinds and curtains closed," he said. "40 percent of unwanted heat comes through the windows. The obvious — turn off all unnecessary lighting and devices throughout your home, even the computer, the electric stretch sockets, unplug those when you are not at home or on vacation. Also, keep your thermostat at a constant comfortable level in your home."

Some other energy saving tips:

Keep the air flowing. Ensure that no furniture is blocking ducts or fans from your vents. This will enable cool air to circulate freely through the home.

Use appliances wisely. Run major appliances, such as clothes dryers, ovens and dishwashers at night, when it is cooler.

Tedesco said saving energy does not end with the end of summer. He says when we get into the colder months, "winterize your windows, with weather stripping for all moveable joints. Caulk around the windows."

Set your thermostat, if health permits, to about 68 degrees during the day, and about 60 degrees during the night. You can save about 3 percent on your heating costs for every degree that you reduce the temperature below 70 degrees."

The Wall Street 24/7 report indicates natural gas is the largest source of electric generation in most states, including New Jersey. The report says the average price for electricity in New Jersey is 15.69 cents per kilowatt hour, and the average usage per month in the state is 691 kilowatt hours per customer, 13th-lowest in the country.

Joe Cutter is the afternoon news anchor on New Jersey 101.5.

