How owning an electric vehicle could get easier in NJ

Atlantic City Electric is seeking state regulatory approval for several programs to help electric vehicle owners.

Spokesman Frank Tedesco said there is a lot of interest in electric vehicles — and Atlantic City electric shares it. The utility is seeking approval from the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities to implement programs focused on "providing our customers with reduced electric rates, credits, rebates and other incentives toward purchasing and operating EVs," he said.

One proposal would have the utility install and manage 30 fast chargers and 150 Level 2 charging stations in its service area. The company also wants to give residents with electric vehicles special rates if they charge vehicles during off-peak hours.

Commercial customers who own condominium or apartment complexes would realize a 50 percent discount in equipment costs for installing Level 2 smart charging stations.

A typical residential customer who uses 716 kilowatt hours per month of electricity would see an 18-cent increase on his or her monthly bill to pay for the new program, Tedesco said.

"We are committed to helping the state of New Jersey expand its electric vehicle market," Tedesco said.

"Our hope is that utilities across the nation will help drive this advancement of electric vehicle infrastructure," Tedesco said. "And we are looking forward to working with the Board of Public Utilities to provide these resources for their customers."

Joe Cutter is the afternoon news anchor on New Jersey 101.5.

