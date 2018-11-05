How to find polling place in NJ (Plus 6 more critical things to know)

TRENTON — Tuesday is Election Day in New Jersey and across the country. Here's the basics of how to How to find your polling location, how to know if you're registered to vote — and importantly, whether you'll get an "I voted" sticker.

When can you vote: Polls in New Jersey open at 6 a.m. and remain open until 8 p.m. for registered voters. If you're in line when the polls close, you'll be able to vote.

Where do I vote? Your polling location depends on where you live. Check the state Voting Information Project search tool to find you location. You may be asked to show ID when you check in to vote, if you didn't provide identification when you registered.

Do I need a party affiliation to vote? No. Unlike the primaries, the general election is open to all registered voters.

I am logged as a vote-by-mail voter but misplaced my ballot: Contact your county clerk election office. Or you can cast your vote in person using a paper provisional ballot. Director of Elections Robert Giles said on the Division of Election website: "No voters will be disenfranchised under the new law" that automatically signs up people who previously voted by mail to do so again.

What if I forgot to mail my ballot? The new state vote-by-mail law allows the return of ballots up to 48 hours after the polls close.

How close can political signs and their supporters be to the polls? "Electioneering" is not allowed within 100 feet of the entrance of the polling place. A challenger cannot wear a campaign button inside the "protected zone" and may not ask for votes. Possible violations should be brought to the attention of the district board.

Will I get a sticker after I vote? You might. Or you might not. There's no state regulation about the "I Voted" stickers that have grown to become a "thing" to post on social media to confirm one's participation in the election process. Some businesses in the past have offered discounts for showing a sticker.

Monmouth County Clerk Christine Hanlon said stickers were included in the material she sent to cities and towns, but it's up to the Board of Elections to distribute stickers to poll workers to hand out. She takes credit for fueling their popularity when she made them available in her area for the first time in 2016.

"I had a little bit of money in my budget and decided to buy the stickers to help people get excited about voting," she said.

It's up to each county clerk to decide whether or not stickers are available.

