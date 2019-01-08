How to avoid getting sick if someone in your house has the flu

With influenza levels continuing to go up, lots of households in New Jersey have a least one person at home with the flu.

If that’s the case where you live, you might figure there’s very little you can do to avoid getting sick. But following a strict hygiene protocol could make a big difference, according to the experts.

Dr. Jason Kessler, chief of infectious diseases at Atlantic Health System's Morristown Medical Center, recommends everyone getting a flu shot and wash their hands frequently.

He said it's also important for all household members to practice good cough etiquette by coughing into their sleeve or a tissue, not their hands.

Another good idea is to disinfect and clean high-touch areas and surfaces like countertops, doorknobs, handles and toilets.

He said to stop the influenza virus from spreading on these surfaces, “the first thing to do is use soap and water and then some kind of disinfectant.”

He said by doing this, “it will decrease the number of live flu viruses that may be residing on it. That will go a long way to reducing one’s chances of contracting the flu.”

He said another strategy to avoid getting sick is placing a mask on the person in your house that has the flu. Kessler said it’s important to discuss this option with ill family members who may have reservations about wearing a mask for any period of time.

“No prevention strategy will be 100 percent effective but I think if you follow these simple guidelines and practices, you’ve got a pretty good chance of avoiding getting sick.”

