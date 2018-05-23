‘How short life is’ — 18-year-old dies after tree splits speeding car

EAST WINDSOR — The 18-year-old woman who crashed into a tree so hard that she split her car in half has been identified.

Irma Lopez of East Windsor was driving west on Route 571 in West Windsor Sunday morning at 8 when she lost control of her 2006 Toyota Scion, police said. The car left the roadway and struck a tree, splitting the car in half. Lopez was declared dead at the scene.

Lopez was driving alone. It was not clear how she lost control. Authorities said she was driving at an unsafe speed.

A GoFundMe was established to help the family with expenses. After two days, the page had raised more than $4,800.

"We will never be the same without her but we will go on to remember the joy you gave this world on your short stay," the page said of Lopez.

The page said Lopez's death is a reminder of "how short life is, how much we take for granted." Lopez's funeral is Thursday in Hightstown. The family requested all those in attendance to wear white because "Irma was a vibrant soul and didn't like dark colors."

