Hot Toy Alert: where to hunt for Fingerlings in New Jersey

If you're trying to plan out your holiday shopping season, you need to be in the know about Fingerlings! These toy critters already are in high demand across NJ. Proud Jersey Girl Erin Vogt has the scoop on how to track them down, with plenty of time to stash away for the holidays. Watch her shopping tips and size up one of these monkeys in the video below:

The animatronic toys retail for 15 bucks each, not too steep compared to other big ticket electronic items. But, that’s if you can find them! I looked into getting tech on my side and learned about inventory tracker websites.

I’ve also scouted out the Fingerlings Facebook page and it seems there’s a couple other creatures joining the fray. They’ve teased that their sloths are slated to hit some Walmart stores over the holiday season. And, Toys R Us is supposed to get some exclusive unicorns back in-stock at some of the NJ-based chain’s stores. (My kids won’t know that a Fingerlings unicorn exists, if I can help it!)

Final words of advice: if an online deal seems too good to be true, it is. There's lots of phishing websites out there, trying to cash in on your frenzy to land the trendy toy.

Proud Jersey Girl Erin Vogt’s first reporting gig involved her Fisher Price tape recorder. As a wife and momma of two kiddies, she firmly believes that life’s too short to drink bad coffee. A fan of the beach, Dave Grohl and karma, in no particular order.