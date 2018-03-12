Hillary speech at Rutgers sold out, moved to larger venue

NEW BRUNSWICK — Tickets for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's appearance at Rutgers University were in such high demand that the school moved it to a larger location.

The school announced on Monday that rather than holding the March 29 event at the College Avenue Gymnasium, it will instead be held at the Rutgers Athletic Center in Piscataway. The Eagleton Institute of Politics said the move was being made "due to the extraordinary level of interest" in the program.

The College Avenue Gym, also know as The Barn, can hold up to 2,500. The building serves as the home site for the Rutgers volleyball team. The Rutgers Athletic Center, also known as the RAC, has a capacity of 8,000 and is the home for the basketball, wrestling, and gymnastics teams.

Students, faculty, and staff will be able to register for tickets to the event on Wednesday at 2 p.m. The public will be able to register for remaining tickets at 2 p.m., March 20. Links for tickets will be posted on the institute's social media channels, and everyone who already reserved a ticket will have a new one re-issued prior to the event. Current ticket holders will get an update on their new tickets by email, according to the school.

Clinton will be paid through an endowment for the Clifford P. Case Professor for Public Affairs . When former President Barack Obama spoke at the school's commencement ceremony almost two years ago, he received just over $1.4 million for his speech. Clinton will get $25,000, NJ.com reported .

More From New Jersey 101.5

Contact reporter Adam Hochron at 609-359-5326 or Adam.Hochron@townsquaremedia.com