Hillary Clinton coming to New Jersey

NEW BRUNSWICK — Former Secretary of State and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton will be coming to Rutgers University later this month.

The school's Eagleton Institute of Politics is sponsoring "A Conversation with Hillary Rodham Clinton" at the College Avenue Gymnasium on March 29. According to the school, Clinton will be paid through an endowment for the Clifford P. Case Professor for Public Affairs .

Other speakers to come under the endowment have included former President Gerald R. Ford, former Vice President Walter Mondale, and former Governor Thomas H. Kean.

When former President Barack Obama spoke at the school's commencement ceremony almost two years ago, he received just over $1.4 million for his speech. Clinton will get $25,000, NJ.com reported .

Story continues below video:

This is not the first trip Clinton has made to New Jersey since losing the election to President Donald Trump. Last year, the former first lady came to Watchung Booksellers in Montclair to promote her book "What Happened."

Admission to the event is free but tickets must be reserved in advance through the school's website and the event's Facebook page .

More From New Jersey 101.5

Contact reporter Adam Hochron at 609-359-5326 or Adam.Hochron@townsquaremedia.com