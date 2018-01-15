Contact Us
Make My Homepage

Hey NJ, Circuit City is coming back … sort of

By Adam Hochron January 15, 2018 3:09 PM
Circuit City
ASSOCIATED PRESS

Once a major player in the New Jersey retail scene, Circuit City is getting back into the sales business — but don’t expect its stores to line Garden State highways just yet.

It has been about nine years since the company announced it was going under — taking 17 New Jersey stores with it. Two others closed the year before. But now, Circuit City has announced it will be coming back, first as a new online service and then opening showrooms across the country.

The company’s website describes it as “a new agenda of enhancing shopping experiences with cutting-edge technology.”

The announcement came at the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, where CEO Ronny Shmoel rolled out the brand’s plans for the near and distant future. In an article on TWICE.com, Shmoel said the online approach the company is starting with will “allow the products to find the consumers. Circuit City is teaming with IBM’s Watson platform to increase the user experience.

Shmoel said the company will sell everything from audio-visual equipment to gaming items and small appliances, according to TWICE. The relaunch is expected to start on Feb. 15.

More From New Jersey 101.5

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

Contact reporter Adam Hochron at 609-359-5326 or Adam.Hochron@townsquaremedia.com

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: Category: Money & Business | New Jersey News

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM