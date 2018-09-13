Hey, Asbury Park: What’s wrong with this picture?

ASBURY PARK — Anyone who has been to Asbury Park knows parking in the city can be a challenge. But this city official apparently found a way around the problem.

A New Jersey 101.5 reader on Thursday submitted pictures to New Jersey 101.5 of an Asbury Park Parking Enforcement vehicle that was parked in front of a hydrant for at least two hours.

Asbury Park parking authority violating parking rules on Sept. 13, 2018. (Reader submitted)

Even if this city worker doesn't give himself a ticket, the city's firefighters might not be so forgiving.

Back in June, when firefighters in Hamilton responded to the scene of a house fire, they found a car blocking the closest hydrant. Rather than going around the car, firefighters broke the windows of the vehicle to put the hose through in the straightest line possible.

(Hamilton Township Professional Firefighters)

"There's no other way to get water out of a hydrant and there is no time to wait to tow the car or find the owner. Someone's house is on fire and lives and property are on the line for someone who illegally parked in front of a hydrant," retired Robinsville fire captain Dennis Symons said in June.

Under New Jersey law, drivers are banned from parking within 10 feet of a hydrant or risk facing a fine of $47.

Phone calls and emails to the Asbury Park police, fire and parking departments seeking comment were not returned as of Thursday afternoon.

Asbury Park parking authority violating parking rules on Sept. 13, 2018. (Reader submitted)

More From New Jersey 101.5