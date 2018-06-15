Here’s why you don’t park in front of a NJ fire hydrant

HAMILTON (Mercer) — One driver found out the hard way why it's illegal to park in front of a fire hydrant.

Firefighters in Hamilton responding early Thursday morning to a house fire on Norway Avenue found an Acura sedan parked in front of a hydrant. In order to work on the fire, the firefighters broke the rear windows and ran a fire hose through the car.

Retired Robbinsville fire captain Dennis Symons said hoses through car windows are a common sight in New York.

"There's no other way to get water out of a hydrant and there is no time to wait to tow the car or find the owner. Someone's house is on fire and lives and property are on the line for someone who illegally parked in front of a hydrant," Symons said.

New Jersey law prohibits parking within 10 feet of a fire hydrant. Violators face a fine of $47.

