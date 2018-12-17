Hero Middletown cop saves 87-year-old woman from burning building

Patrolman Nicholas Manochio from the Middletown Police Department is our #BlueFriday honoree this week.

He was the first to arrive at the scene of a fire on Saturday and quickly learned that a woman was inside the burning home. Risking his own safety, he rushed inside and rescued an 87 year old woman.

You may remember his name as last year Patrolman Manochio was one of two officers who helped deliver a baby in the parking lot of a hotel.

Congratulations Patrolman! Thank you and all the heroes at the Middletown PD and across our great state. You are appreciated.

