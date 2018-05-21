Hero driver evacuates kids off burning NJ school bus

BLAIRSTOWN — A bus driver quickly got nearly a dozen students off her bus when the engine burst into flames en route to school on Monday morning.

The driver noticed flames coming out of the engine compartment around 8 a.m, according to Blairstown police spokesman Capt. Scott Johnson. The driver pulled over onto the side of Hoagland Road and got the kids off the bus, which was on its way to Blairstown Elementary School, he said.

A neighbor welcomed the children into her home. Principal Bruce Leal went to the house, about three miles from the school, according to Johnson.

The bus was destroyed as flames engulfed the front half of the bus.

Johnson said the cause of the fire remained under investigation but it does not appear to be suspicious.

Johnson would not disclose the name of the driver but said she drove for Stocker Bus Company of Newton. No one answered the phone at Stocker's office.



