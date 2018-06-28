Hero cops step up to help family of fallen Detective

Westfield Detective First Grade Eric Leiberman's end of watch was on May 22, 2018. The 47 year old, who was a 27 year veteran of the police force, died suddenly and unexpectedly. Officer Jeff Johnson with the Westfield Police Department is in charge of a fund set up by his fellow officers to raise money for Det. Leiberman's two teenage boys.

Beyond the dollars that they will raise to help offset the hardship of losing their father, the officers also are showing tremendous emotional support for their fallen brother's children. Sixteen members of the Westfield PD were on hand to congratulate young Eric Leiberman as he graduated from Middle School. Take a minute to see this heartfelt video.

Please help the family if you are able. The men and women who wear the uniform demonstrating their commitment to protecting and serving our communities are heroes. Their families who support them and face the trauma of losing an officer are heroes just the same. Rest in peace Detective. Your boys are in good hands.

