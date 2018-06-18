Her hero: Jail officer rescues driver from burning car in South Brunswick

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — An off-duty New Jersey corrections officer is being hailed as a hero for pulling a woman out of a burning car on Sunday night.

Donald Carson drove by Catherine Bohar's Audi after it rear-ended a tractor trailer at the intersection of Route 535 and Route 32 in South Brunswick around 9:15 p.m., according to South Brunswick Police. Bohar, 59, was slumped over the wheel when Carson noticed her car was starting to catch fire.

He was able to unbuckle the Monroe resident's seat belt and pull her out as the car became fully engulfed in flames, police said.

Police said Bohar was slowing down as she approached the tractor trailer. Bohar's air bag deployed upon impact and knocked her out, according to police. They said she also injured her wrist.

The driver of the truck, Alexander Lyubomsky, 40, of Newmarket, Ontario, was not hurt in the incident.

