Have you seen him? Newark man molested 3 kids, cops say

Newark Department of Public Safety

NEWARK — Police are looking for a city man they say sexually assaulted several children.

A warrant was issued for Fredrick Ferguson after police say he assaulted three children ranging in age from 10 to 13 in August.

He is described as standing approximately 5 feet 10 inches, and weighing around 170 pounds with a thin build. He has a burn scar on one of his forearms and has been known to speak with a Jamaican accent.

Ferguson has been seen frequently in the area of Branch Brook Park and at shelters in New York City, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about Ferguson’s whereabouts to call the Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-TIPS or 1-877-NWK-GUNS. All tips are kept confidential and could result in an award, according to police.

Contact reporter Adam Hochron at 609-359-5326 or Adam.Hochron@townsquaremedia.com