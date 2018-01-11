Contact Us
Make My Homepage

Have you seen him? Newark man molested 3 kids, cops say

By Adam Hochron January 11, 2018 7:22 PM
Newark Department of Public Safety
Newark Department of Public Safety

NEWARK — Police are looking for a city man they say sexually assaulted several children.

A warrant was issued for Fredrick Ferguson after police say he assaulted three children ranging in age from 10 to 13 in August.

He is described as standing approximately 5 feet 10 inches, and weighing around 170 pounds with a thin build. He has a burn scar on one of his forearms and has been known to speak with a Jamaican accent.

Ferguson has been seen frequently in the area of Branch Brook Park and at shelters in New York City, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about Ferguson’s whereabouts to call the Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-TIPS or 1-877-NWK-GUNS. All tips are kept confidential and could result in an award, according to police.

More From New Jersey 101.5

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

 

Contact reporter Adam Hochron at 609-359-5326 or Adam.Hochron@townsquaremedia.com

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: | | | Category: New Jersey News

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM