Halloween Scavenger Hunt at iPlay: Win a $500 gift card to Ford Jewelers

New Jersey 101.5 is teaming up with iPlay America for some haunted Halloween fun — and your chance to win a $500 gift card to Ford Jewelers, plus a grand prize of $5,000 cash.

Download the free New Jersey 101.5 app and launch our Halloween Scavenger Hunt. Complete challenges at iPlay America between Oct. 15 and Oct. 31, 2018 to win points — get at least 500 points to be entered into a random drawing for the gift card. The winner will be entered into the grand prize drawing automatically?

How to Play: It's easy. Take photos around iPlay, answer trivia questions hidden around iPlay and find our own "Lil' Joe Henry' to start wracking up points. There are many ways to win — find your favorites!

Bonus: One challenge even earns you $10 Bonus Play points on an iPlay ride pass or game card purchase of $25 or more.

See here for complete contest rules . The New Jersey 101.5 app is free for Android and iOS devices, like iPhones and iPads.