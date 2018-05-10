Grenade-like device found at NJ Goodwill store

HARRISON — A bomb squad was called to a Goodwill facility for what workers thought was a grenade.

Harrison Police told NBC 4 New York the device was found while sorting through donated clothes. The building on Supor Boulevard was evacuated when police arrived and the Jersey City bomb squad was called in.

After examining the item, it was found to be an old gas mask canister, according to the report.

Harrison is one of five stores that Goodwill NYNJ announced a year ago would close as part of its Vision 2020 strategic plan. The store will close once the building is sold.

A real grenade found in a Goodwill donations box near Allentown, Pennsylvania was detonated in April after a bomb squad couldn't determine if it was live or not, Cumbru Police told WFMZ TV.

