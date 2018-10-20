Gov. Murphy’s father-in-law dies at age 90

The father of Gov. Phil Murphy's wife, Tammy, has died. Edward Brown Snyder was 90.

The Murphys on Saturday morning announced Snyder's passing.

“Yesterday, we learned of the passing of Tammy’s father, Edward Brown Snyder. We consider ourselves lucky and blessed to have been able to speak with him one last time, only twelve hours before his passing," the couple said in a joint statement.

"He taught our family so much through his example and we will cherish his every lesson on a life well-lived. Though we already miss him, we know that his spirit will always be with us."

Gov. Murphy has been on a nine-day trip to Germany and Israel since Oct. 16.

“As a proud member of the Jewish faith, his final ask of us was to continue our trip to Israel. Ever the mensch, he left specific instructions for services to wait until our return. With heavy hearts and tears in our eyes, we will dedicate our presence in this holy land to his memory.”

Snyder was president of the Virginia Beach-based Checkered Flag Motor Car Company, which he founded in 1964 with his wife, Jean Medway Snyder. The company's dealerships sell Toyota, Scion, Honda, Volkswagen, Hyundai, BMW, MINI, Jaguar, Porsche and Audi.

His wife died in 2017.

Snyder served in the U.S. Air Force from 1949 to 1954.

