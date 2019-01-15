Gov. Murphy’s 2019 NJ State of the State: Watch live

TRENTON — Governor Phil Murphy delivers his second State of the State address at the Statehouse starting at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

The governor has given very little preview of what he'll say in his speech. "New Jersey is stronger and fairer than it was one year ago," the governor said in a message on his Twitter account.

Tuesday also marks the first anniversary of Murphy's term in office.

Many of the initiatives that Murphy ran on, including the legalization of marijuana and increasing the minimum wage to $15, have not become law. Other initiatives such as paid sick time and additional gun control laws, have passed.

Commuters would question whether or not he has lived up to his numerous promises to improve NJ Transit although the agency did complete the first phase of Positive Train Control (PTC) installation.

The hiring practices of his administration have come under fire after Katie Brennan, current chief of staff at the New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency, went public with her allegation of rape that took place during Murphy's gubernatorial campaign.

