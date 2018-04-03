Gov Murphy gives the finger to NJ Millennials

If you were born between 1981 and 2000, whether you like it or not, you are now categorized as a millennial. According to a recent survey, New Jersey ranks dead last in where millennials will settle down. And it’s no wonder. It is one of the most expensive states to live in and the most expensive in many areas, particularly when it comes to taxes. In the same survey, when asked what would make New Jersey a more attractive place for millennials to plant roots, the answer was “lower taxes.”

Now you have a governor who has come in and given millennials the middle finger, unabashedly committing to raising taxes.That is the death knell for the idea of millennials raising families here, so not only do we lose that tax base, but the many other resources they could provide when they started settling down and having families. If you have already seen the beginning of a “brain drain” here in New Jersey, it's because people simply cannot afford to live here. Imagine what happens when young people- the very future of New Jersey- finally come to their senses and realize that living here is a losing proposition. And by the time the last one is gone, Murphy will be on to his next political conquest.