Golden Nugget opens casino-floor roulette to online players

ATLANTIC CITY — The first casino in the country to introduce live dealers for online players has also become the first to give online patrons the opportunity to play at the same table as folks at the actual casino.

With a live video feed from the ceiling, Golden Nugget has launched "Online Live Dealer Casino Floor Roulette," available on a computer or smartphone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The effort launched on March 21 and the casino began its marketing push on Monday after operators had the chance to iron out some camera issues.

"We had a good weekend of activity — strong player numbers, good wagering on the table," said Warren Steven, Golden Nugget's senior director of product and operations for online gaming.

The dealer on the casino floor treats online players just as they would land-based players, Steven added. Online patrons can see the roulette table and wheel, the dealer, and the backs of some players' heads, depending on where they're standing. No one, including the dealer, can see the online player.

Steven said the new system gives online players a better taste of the casino atmosphere, including ambient sound.

"I think there are players that need a little bit of that sense of realism but added security as well," Steven said.

Just one casino-floor table at the Golden Nugget is equipped with the system that allows online play. But only one is needed because an unlimited number of remote players can place wagers on where the little while ball will land.

Roger Gros, publisher of Global Gaming Business magazine, said gaming that combines in-person and online play is prominent in Europe. This is the first attempt in the United States.

"I don't think it will spread to every casino because it's very costly to do," Gros added.

In August 2016, Golden Nugget Atlantic City launched America's first online live dealer, offering the feature on Blackjack, American Roulette and Dragon Bonus Baccarat. The casino partnered with Ezugi NJ to build a studio specifically for online live dealers, which is still running today.

Online casinos in New Jersey brought in nearly $22 million in gross revenue in February 2018 . That's an increase of more than 17 percent from a year ago. Golden Nugget, in January and February, set the record for the largest monthly haul by a single online casino.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Contact reporter Dino Flammia at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com .