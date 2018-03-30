Going on vacation? Here’s how to stay safe

About 88 million Americans plan to take a family trip this year. The latest research from AAA Travel shows 44 percent of Millennials are planning a getaway. That's way more than the 39 percent of members of Generation X and 32 percent of Baby Boomers.

As the warm weather approaches, it's time for people to start planning their vacations. AAA Mid-Atlantic has some tips to help keep you safe.

AAA spokeswoman Tracy Noble says says if you're hitting the road, make sure your car is in good working condition. Check your tires to make sure they are up to par and make sure your brakes and fluids are at acceptable levels.

If you're traveling abroad, Noble says don't make yourself a target. Know your destination. Do some research before you head out. Don't carry all of your travel documents and all of your money at the same time. Utilize your hotel safe.

She says one thing people don't think to do is copy their documents. Make copies of your passports and of your credit cards both front and back. That way if you need to report a lost or stolen card, you have the 800-number handy.

It's also a good idea to make a copy of your itinerary and leave it with a friend or relative.

Use the buddy system. Travel with someone and don't leave each other in unfamiliar areas. It's never a good idea to venture off alone, she says.

Noble says a good rule of thumb to follow is, "if something looks sketchy, avoid it." With that tip, make sure you travel in clearly marked taxis or hotel shuttle buses. If you are using a ride service, make sure you are getting the car that was promised to you.

Of course it's always a good idea to limit your alcohol intake. You don't want to be impaired in unfamiliar territory.