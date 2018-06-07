Giants’ DeOssie loses a Super Bowl ring

SUMMIT — What happened to Zak DeOssie's 2011 Super Bowl championship ring?

The Giants co-captain told NJ.com he brought the rings from the 2007 and 2011 seasons, valued at between $15,000 and $19,000 each, to a charity event at the Grand Summit Hotel on May 2.

One of his neighbors sent him an email a few days later that he found the box smashed to bits along the road but the 2007 ring was in perfect condition, the long snapper told NJ.com.

The 2011 ring, however, remains missing. DeOssie believes that he left the box on the roof of his wife's car when he was bringing items out of the hotel after the event, and the box fell off the car on the trip home.

DeOssie told NJ.com he is using the insurance money to replace the ring.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ.

More from New Jersey 101.5: