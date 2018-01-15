‘Get the hell off’ your butt and hear Christie’s wildest insults

Christie may not have won the Republican nomination — he finished sixth in that New Hampshire race and then dropped out — but in the process of putting all his eggs in New Hampshire’s basket, he managed to bring Florida U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio down with him. On Feb. 6, 2016, during the final debate before New Hampshire, Christie hammered Rubio on what he dismissed as Washington establishment talking points. Rubio fell right into the trap, continuing to reiterate a seemingly scripted response about then-president Barack Obama. “There it is,” Christie said, talking over Rubio. “The memorized 25-second speech. There it is, everybody.” It was the watershed moment of the GOP primary and shifted the campaign even more toward Donald Trump, whom Christie became the first Republican candidate to endorse three weeks later.