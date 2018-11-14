Gas prices won’t keep NJ home this holiday weekend

More than 1.3 million people in New Jersey plan to travel 50 miles or more over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, according to AAA. That's a 4.8 percent increase from 2017, said AAA Mid-Atlantic spokeswoman, Tracy Noble. Plus it's the most travelers in 13 years.

She said driving remains the most popular mode of travel for Thanksgiving in New Jersey: 89 percent of travelers or 1.2 million New Jerseyans plan to hop in their cars. That's a 5.3 percent hike from a year ago.

Gas prices are not keeping anyone home this holiday weekend either. Noble said gas prices are actually coming down so people will actually get a break at the pump.

In New Jersey, drivers are paying an average of $2.68 a gallon — that's only nine cents higher than a year ago.

Air travel is also up in 2018. Noble said nearly 9 percent of New Jerseyans or 120,000 plan to fly over the course of the holiday weekend. That's a nearly 6 percent increase from 2017. Only 2.2 percent of New Jersey travelers plan to take a train, bus or watercraft.

Noble said with so many cars on the roadways, expect heavy congestion and traffic. She said it's important that your car has a strong battery. Check the oil and fluid levels. Refresh your car's emergency kit to include jumper cables, flares, reflective triangles and a toolkit. Be sure to check your car has a spare tire in case of a breakdown.

While sitting in traffic, Noble said "pack your patience." Plan alternate routes if possible. Use the scenic route and if you're driving, please put down the phone. She said the goal is to get everyone to their destinations safely and any distractions should be eliminated.

