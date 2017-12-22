Fugitive from Hunterdon child-rape charge arrested a year later

(Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office)

FLEMINGTON — A Trenton man wanted on charges that he raped a child four years ago was arrested Friday after being on the run for a year.

Maximino Sanchez, 36, is charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault and fourth-degree lewdness.

The Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office last year opened an investigation into accusations that Sanchez had raped and molested a child younger than 13 in Lambertville in 2013.

Authorities did not release other details about the crime.

Sanchez was arrested by the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force. He was being held at the Somerset County Jail.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Friday afternoon whether Sanchez had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

