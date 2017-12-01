Cop, teacher among 79 charged as child predators in major NJ sting

HAMILTON (Mercer) — Child predators are everywhere in New Jersey, according to an unprecedented amount of criminal charges announced Friday by state officials.

Among the 79 men — from Cape May to Sussex, from teenage to age 75 — who were charged on child luring or child pornography charges are a police officer from South Brunswick, an Air Force captain accused of molesting a 14-year-old girl, a camp counselor from Bayonne accused of molesting a girl, a youth minister from Hopatcong accused of sexting with a girl, and a postal worker from Cranford accused of possessing child pornography.

A 48-year-old Millington man was charged with having tens of thousands of files of child pornography — and investigators suspect he could have more than a million files after they're done counting.

A Mercer County mechanic was charged with having more than 10,000 files of child pornography and and three brothers in Cumberland County allegedly had nearly 5,000 files of child pornography.

Attorney General Christopher Porrino said the arrests included 10 “hands-on” offenders, including child predators who allegedly tried to have children transported so they could rape them.

The arrests this year follow last year's statewide child porn bust that netted 40 arrests, with at least one arrest in each of the state's 21 counties. The latest investigation was led by the State Police Regional Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and reached beyond New Jersey's borders and included help from 11 agencies including the FBI, Homeland Security and law enforcement in California, Indiana and Washington DC. More than two dozen New Jersey agencies were also involved along withe every prosecutor's office.

The arrests were the result of the work of a new mobile cyber forensics laboratory and Mega, the electronics sniffing dog.

“The men we arrested lurked in the shadows of the internet and social media, looking for opportunities to sexually assault young children or to view such unspeakable assaults by sharing child pornography,” Attorney General Porrino said in the announcement at the State Police Hamilton Tech Center.

“We set up a wide safety net in this operation to snare these alleged predators and to protect children, which remains our highest priority. With our new mobile forensics lab and electronics-sniffing dog, we’re even better equipped to uncover the evidence that will keep these offenders behind bars, where they cannot threaten or further exploit vulnerable victims.”

Acting State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick Callahan said the arrests are a big step towards keeping New Jersey children safe. "These arrests should put anyone looking to engage in this behavior on notice that law enforcement will be relentless in our efforts to put them behind bars," he said. Those arrested for interstate transportation of children:

George Castillo, 36, of Inglewood, California , faces federal charges of transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and production of child pornography, as well as New Jersey charges including first-degree conspiracy to commit child trafficking. Castillo allegedly solicited an undercover New Jersey State Police detective – who pretended to be trafficking children – to fly a 4-year-old girl to Los Angeles so he could sexually assault her. He also allegedly solicited an undercover police detective in Washington, D.C., who posed as a father, to bring his “daughter,” 9, to Los Angeles for sex at the same time the undercover from New Jersey was expected to arrive with the other girl. He was arrested on April 4 at Los Angeles International Airport when he arrived to meet the girls and their adult escorts.

Eight other defendants were arrested on charges related to various types of alleged “hands-on” conduct, including sexual assault, luring a child, conveying obscene materials to a child, and manufacturing child pornography.

William Esker, 22, of Bayonne, was charged on Sept. 7 by the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office with aggravated criminal sexual contact for allegedly engaging in sexual conduct with a girl, 14, over whom he had direct supervision as a camp counselor. He also is charged with providing obscene material to a child and endangering the welfare of a child.

a youth minister, was arrested on Oct. 10 and charged by the Sussex County Prosecutor’s Office with possession of child pornography and conveying obscene materials to a child. DeBlock allegedly exchanged sexual photos and texts with a girl, 14, including a photo of his penis. Brandon Morris, 24, of Hammonton, was arrested on Oct. 17 and charged by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office with manufacturing child pornography, endangering the welfare of a child by sexual conduct, conveying obscene materials to a child, and possession of child pornography. Morris allegedly engaged multiple underage girls in conversations on FaceTime, instructing them to perform sexual acts on themselves, which he recorded.

11 people were arrested who would be considered "super possessors" as part of a law that goes into effect in 2018.

William Camargo, 48, of Millington, an IT professional , allegedly had more than 138,000 files of suspected child pornography, and possibly more than one million files (determination awaiting full forensic examinations of computer equipment);

an engineer, allegedly had more than 5,000 files of suspected child pornography; Kody Knotts, 22, of Millville, along with his two brothers immediately below, allegedly had a combined total of nearly 5,000 files of suspected child pornography;

Laurence Duque, 42, of Dayton, allegedly had over 4,000 files of suspected child pornography;

a postal worker, allegedly had over 2,000 files of suspected child pornography; Pasquale “Charles” Albano, 75, of Point Pleasant, allegedly had over 1,000 files of suspected child pornography; and

The following 58 additional men were arrested on charges of possession and/or distribution of child pornography:

Paul Marinelli , 52, of South Brunswick, a Trenton police officer, charged with possession of child pornography.

, 35, of Cliffwood Beach, charged with possession of child pornography. Victor Kurynow, 58, of Bedminster, charged with attempted possession of child pornography and conveying obscene materials to a minor.

, 56, of Delran, charged with possession of child pornography. Robert King, 63, of North Wildwood, charged with possession and distribution of child pornography.

, 33, of Jersey City, charged with possession of child pornography. Dhanendhran Govender, 32, of East Windsor, charged with possession and distribution of child pornography.

, Jr., 54, of Collingswood, charged with possession and distribution of child pornography. Michael Brown, 28, of Pennsauken, charged with possession and distribution of child pornography.

, 31, of Paramus, charged with possession and distribution of child pornography. Brian J. Gardner, 74, of Nutley, charged with possession and distribution of child pornography.

, 70, of Garfield, charged with possession of child pornography. Male Juvenile, age 14, of Bergen County, charged with possession of child pornography.

Julio Garcia , 29, of Bridgeton, charged with possession and distribution of child pornography.

, 27, of Hopatcong, charged with possession and distribution of child pornography. Donovan Roots, 19, of Pilesgrove, charged with possession and distribution of child pornography.

David Matthau contributed to this report

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ.