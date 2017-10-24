Former ICE agent gets jail for accepting bribes over deportation

NEWARK — A former Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer convicted of accepting cash bribes and sex in exchange for employment authorization documents has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

Arnaldo Echevarria, of the Somerset section of Franklin Township, was sentenced Tuesday after he was convicted in March of bribery, making false statements and harboring an undocumented immigrant.

Prosecutors say Echevarria received $75,000 in bribes from immigrants in exchange for employment authorization documents from 2012 to 2014. Officials say Echevarria also accepted sexual favors in one instance.

He also was convicted of concealing his girlfriend's immigration status and employing her in his hair salon while lying to ICE officials. Officials say Echevarria paid his girlfriend and other employees in cash to avoid paperwork.

Attorney Michael Koribanics says Ehcevarria took full responsibility for his actions in court.

